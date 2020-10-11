Do you miss hanging out by your favourite street food stalls and enjoying some nice, spicy Chinese food? The lockdown may have put us all in our homes but we have got you a video of a woman's amazing noodle making skills which will make you want to rush to have some noodles right away! The woman is dancing to Oppa Gangnam Style with all her strength as she carries the big skillet/wok around her, circles it around a few times, then gets it back on the flame to continue cooking. A video of her incredible noodle-making skills is going viral on social media and some people have the funniest reactions. Saree. Sneakers. Hula Hoop! 23-Yr-Old Eshna Kutty Dancing to Sasural Genda Phool For #SareeFlow Trend Is a Perfect Symphony of Grace and Music (Watch Viral Video).

It is unclear where the video is taken from and whether it is a recent clip or an old one. Twitter user Sarah (@Hinder_Surprise) shared it on her account yesterday and within a day, the clip has garnered over 4.8 million views. The video shows lady grooving to popular song Opa Gangnam Style while she picks the container with a long ladle, carries it, circles it around herself, dances around before keeping it back on the flame. Her technique of making the noodles, will definitely be something you have never seen before. Some people have given the most funny reactions to this viral video. Quarantine Cooking Fails Has Funniest Results! Netizens Share Pics of How They Messed up While Baking During The Lockdown.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Me making supernoodles after coming home at 4am hammered pic.twitter.com/tph250JDiI — Sarah with a H (@Hinder_Surprise) October 9, 2020

Amazing right? The clip has over 2 lakh likes and more than 45,000 retweets, all in a day! Some people are mighty impressed with her talent, while others said they'd just want their food! Here's how some people have reacted:

Need Some Bloopers

Needs a bloopers reel. — Vitaliy Jüterbog🎭 (@J_Imagineering) October 11, 2020

Good Question There

I always just wonder what makes someone decide they're going to start doing stuff like this — $aint $mith 🕊 (@SaintSmith_) October 10, 2020

What's With the People?

The Horror

Give The Noodles Fast

Lady, when I said “I need noodles fast” that is not what I mean. — Veritas (@Veritas__BR) October 10, 2020

She's Got The Moves

Girl got cooking and dance moves. I can’t go three minutes without accidentally burning myself trying to pour hot water in some cup noodles while doing the electric slide. 😫 https://t.co/RkLeEwKIF5 — Jason Hintz (@mrgrimmace) October 11, 2020

Just Give The Food!

Them people just wanna eat, man https://t.co/hudQcjDW4S — Shane 🇧🇧 (@_ShaneTheShaman) October 10, 2020

Well, what do you think? She's incredibly talented no doubt, but the reaction of most people watching her, look like they are just more interested in what comes on their plate.

