Ahmedabad, July 11 (IANS): A woman constable in Gujarat is receiving widespread praise on social media for her heartwarming act of taking care of an infant while the mother was writing the High Court's Peon Recruitment examination in Odhav.

The Ahmedabad Police shared pictures on their official Twitter account, showcasing Constable Daya Ben holding and playing with the six-month-old baby on Sunday. On Monday, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi took to social media to praise her and encourage her kind gesture. US Man Opens Barber Shop For People With Special Needs, Heartwarming Video Goes Viral (Watch).

See Pictures of the Woman Constable Taking Care of an Infant:

According to the Ahmedabad Police's Twitter post, a female candidate arrived at the Odhav examination centre with her six-month-old son to appear for the peon recruitment exam. However, just moments before the exam was about to begin, the baby started crying incessantly. Thankfully, Constable Daya Ben stepped forward and offered to care for the baby, allowing the mother to focus on her exam without any disruption. 'This Is Why People Love Bombay': Woman Loses iPhone While Travelling in Mumbai, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and Swiggy Boy Help Her Find Lost Mobile Phone (Check Viral Twitter Thread).

The Ahmedabad Police's post quickly went viral on social media, with many users commending Constable Daya Ben for her compassionate gesture. People expressed pride in her actions and hailed her as a true embodiment of motherly love and care. The heartwarming incident resonated with many, who lauded the constable's selflessness and dedication to helping others.

