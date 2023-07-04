A US man named Billy has opened a barber shop for people with special needs. In a video shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, Billy is seen joyfully cutting the hair of a special needs child with the utmost care. Billy's 'Your Kind Of Cuts' is a sensory-friendly, special needs haircut experience for men, women & kids. The patient care given by the staff at the shop is winning the hearts of the people. "Angels! Our community can’t get enough of these people who truly see our children and hold real space for them [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. 'This Is Why People Love Bombay': Woman Loses iPhone While Travelling in Mumbai, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers and Swiggy Boy Help Her Find Lost Mobile Phone (Check Viral Twitter Thread).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

