Crazy body modifications aren't uncommon, but one XXX OnlyFans went a little out of the way, making some people queasy and huge fans out of others. In a TikTok video with 24 million views, a body modification addict from Nevada with "two tongues" shocked online users by admitting that she can taste two distinct cuisines at once. Kierstyn Milligan, also known by her stage name Orylan, a resident of Las Vegas, as per media reports, talks about testing out her viperine tongues, saying: "I tried [it] right when it healed". Black Alien Anthony Loffredo Makes Bizarre Changes in Body, Covers Himself in Tattoos, Complains of Not Getting Job Now! (See Pic & Videos).

According to reports, the tattoo artist spent over $43,000 on body alterations, including breast and fang implants, a Harley Quinn-like variety of tattoos all over her body, including her eyeballs, and piercings in both nostrils, her nasal bridge, and her nipples.

The XXX OnlyFans model had her tongue forked like a Komodo dragon as part of her most recent cosmetic procedure. "I’ve had my tongue split for about two years now," said Milligan. She further said: "It cost only $700 and the process is numbing it with lidocaine and slicing it open, then sewing it back up on each side."

She claimed that this modification was the most excruciating she had ever experienced. She asserts that she has a split flavour detector, which she discovered when she simultaneously drank Coke and Sprite, a flavour combination that "confused" her.

The tattoo-crazy person stated her future aspirations to "try pizza and donuts, or maybe some weird salty-sweet combos." It's interesting to note that some experts associate a fissured tongue with a decline in taste sensitivity rather than an improvement.

The TikTok commentariat, as one might expect, wasn't overly impressed by Milligan's culinary multitasking skills. However, Milligan claimed that she is accustomed to the criticism she has received since she began altering her physique.

Milligan claims that she has wanted to look this way since she was a young child and doesn't regret adorning her body in this way. When it comes to their bodies, Milligan recommends others to do what makes them happy. Despite the risks, tongue splitting is still common among body modification fans, some of whom, like Milligan, take pleasure in showcasing their purported taste-improving abilities.

