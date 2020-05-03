Woman's 'Hide the Pain Harold' Meme Customised Face Mask Goes Viral, Netizens Can't Wait to Get One For Themselves! (See Pics)

Harold meme mask (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If there was one meme character that could exactly express how most of us are feeling about the current situation of Coronavirus in the world, that would be Hide the Pain Harold. Referred just as Harold or Maurice, he is the senior stock photography model, whose expressed seems like he is hiding some discomfort, even if he's smiling. And using the same expression, a woman in California has made a mask for herself amid this pandemic. Opportunistic, we say. And it is no wonder, pictures of her wearing this customised meme mask are going viral on social media and people cannot wait to get their hands on one or a thousand! Ashlyn So, 12-Year-Old Fashion Designer Makes Stylish Masks for Frontline Health Workers (See Pics).

Danielle Baskin, from San Francisco used Harold's expression and printed it on a mask, so perfect that when she wears it, her smile is of discomforted and angst-filled Harold. Baskin posted her first pictures of wearing the mask on Twitter yesterday and within a day they have got over 1,90,000 likes and 28,000 plus retweets and a plethora of requests from people on how to get these masks. Well, that pretty much explains about what we said earlier about Harold meme being the best way of expression these days. Coronavirus Masks Go Fashionable! Bihar Couple Designs Face Masks With Madhubani Art And 'Go Corona Go' Slogans.

Check Pics of Woman's Hide The Pain Harold Mask:

I made a Hide The Pain Harold face mask. pic.twitter.com/Q1E4qU4X9m — Danielle Baskin (@djbaskin) May 1, 2020

Check how Twitterati reacted to her creation:

Terrifying

This is fucking terrifying thanks for sharing it — 🌙 ι яεαℓℓү, яεαℓℓү ℓσvε үσυ, мү ∂αяℓιηg 🌙 (@FJCilysm) May 2, 2020

Need 1000!

WHERE CAN I BUY THIS. WHERE CAN I BUY 1000 OF THESE. PLEASE. SEND A CASE OF THESE PLEASE — Eugenio Bruno (@EugenioBruno42) May 1, 2020

Take All My Money

Declared a Winner

We have a winner 😂 https://t.co/si8w6mmRcP — A r t H o e (@BugArt101) May 2, 2020

Mask of The Generation

The mask of a generation. https://t.co/SaWDeTr32K — LDRaptor (@LDRaptor) May 2, 2020

Clearly, people cannot just wait to get their hands on this one. At first, it does look creepy, but if you know the meme, you know what it means. As for people's many queries on how to get these masks, she asked them to waitlist themselves on maskalike.com. Adding on, that some will be sold as a limited edition mask.