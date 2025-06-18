Los Angeles, June 18: Harold Lee and Kumar Patel are set for a new adventure. "Harold and Kumar", the hit buddy stoner comedy movie series starring John Cho and Kal Penn is getting a new installment by "Cobra Kai" creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald. Hurwitz and Schlossberg will also direct the feature, which is being developed at Lionsgate-owned Mandate Pictures. Kal Penn Comes Out As Gay, Reveals He's Engaged With Partner Josh for 11 Years!.

Both Cho and Penn have gone on to have successful careers in Hollywood after 2004's "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle". Hurwitz and Schlossberg wrote the first movie and made their directorial debut with its 2008 follow up "Harold & Kumar Escape Guantanamo Bay". Both Cho and Penn are expected to reprise their characters though there is not much detail available at this point.

Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald will produce the movie via their Counterbalance Entertainment banner, alongside Greg Shapiro, who produced the original movies and later went on to win an Oscar for best picture for "The Hurt Locker", according to the Hollywood Reporter. “We're fired up to bring Harold and Kumar back in a return to the unapologetically R-rated, smoke-filled chaos that started it all,” Hurwitz and Schlossberg said jointly in a statement. “It's high time they puff and pass their wisdom onto a new generation. Just don't tell their kids.”