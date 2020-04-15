Ashlyn So, 12-Year-Old Fashion Designer Makes Stylish Masks for Frontline Health Workers (See Pics)

12-Year-Old Fashion Designer Ashlyn So (Photo Credits: ashlynso_/ Instagram)

It is a pandemic. People across the world are gripped in coronavirus fear. The number of cases is rising in a horrific manner. Amid the global crisis, the healthcare professionals are working round the clock, treating thousands of patients having the disease that is quickly spreading. Hospitals are running in shortage of masks. Hence, a 12-year-old, Ashlyn So, a fashion designer, created face masks for the medical professionals treating the COVID-19 victims. The sixth-grader during the time, which would otherwise have been a spring break, decided to dedicate this time to help the frontline heroes. So, has roughly created 200 masks and has reportedly donated many across the United States of America. And the masks are pretty stylish! The pictures uploaded on So’s Instagram shows the face masks with variant print for the healthcare workers. Taiwan Health Officials Break Gender Stereotypes, Wear Pink Face Mask in Response to Fear of Bullying Among Male Students Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

So is a sixth-grader who enjoys designing and sewing clothing. The little girl’s work has also been featured at New York Fashion Week, and she often shares glimpses of her fashion on her Instagram. So is now turning her passion toward creating masks for the frontline heroes as they need support. “I heard that hospitals needed more masks and they were taking home-sewn masks so I knew that I wanted to help,” the 12-year-old told to Good Morning America. “I had to help because medical workers were doing so much for us. They risk their lives and their families to help others,” she added. Feeling Down and Lonely During Lockdown? Positive Quotes, Inspirational Messages and Images to Pass on Strength in Time of Coronavirus Crisis.

In a post, So explained there was a fire in California last year, which impacted on the air quality index. That led to a shortage of masks, but filter inserts were available, which inspired her to create her own masks.

So’s mother Angela Wu helps her in the process of making masks. She will cut the fabric, and the little fashion designer will sew each together. Each of the masks includes unique designs, and some also have fun patches like lipstick or hamburgers.

The 12-year-old is making about 20 masks daily and has already completed about 200 masks. It is so inspiring to see the little girl, being so dedicated and passionate to support the society to overcome this difficult situation. After all, we are all in this together.