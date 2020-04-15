Ashlyn So, 12-Year-Old Fashion Designer Makes Stylish Masks for Frontline Health Workers (See Pics)

It is a pandemic. People across the world are gripped in coronavirus fear. The number of cases is rising in a horrific manner. Amid the global crisis, the healthcare professionals are working round the clock, treating thousands of patients having the disease that is quickly spreading. Hospitals are running in shortage of masks. Hence, a 12-year-old, Ashlyn So, a fashion designer, created face masks for the medical professionals treating the COVID-19 victims. The sixth-grader during the time, which would otherwise have been a spring break, decided to dedicate this time to help the frontline heroes. So, has roughly created 200 masks and has reportedly donated many across the United States of America. And the masks are pretty stylish! The pictures uploaded on So’s Instagram shows the face masks with variant print for the healthcare workers. Taiwan Health Officials Break Gender Stereotypes, Wear Pink Face Mask in Response to Fear of Bullying Among Male Students Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.
So is a sixth-grader who enjoys designing and sewing clothing. The little girl’s work has also been featured at New York Fashion Week, and she often shares glimpses of her fashion on her Instagram. So is now turning her passion toward creating masks for the frontline heroes as they need support. “I heard that hospitals needed more masks and they were taking home-sewn masks so I knew that I wanted to help,” the 12-year-old told to Good Morning America. “I had to help because medical workers were doing so much for us. They risk their lives and their families to help others,” she added. Feeling Down and Lonely During Lockdown? Positive Quotes, Inspirational Messages and Images to Pass on Strength in Time of Coronavirus Crisis.
View So's Work!
View this post on Instagram
Little ones also need a mask 😷! 😁 Ashlyn is creating a small mask for a little girl. #covidkindness . . . . . . #thursday #fashionforward #fashiongirl #madewithlove #styledbyme #superfashionkids #shemadethis #stylekids #childrensfashion #masks #millionmaskchallenge #coronavirus #newyorkfashionweek #photooftheday #love #cute #littlefashionista #minifashionista #kidsootd #fashion #fashionista #fashionweek #fashiondaily #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashiondesign #minime
The Designs Are So Chic
View this post on Instagram
From runway to fashionforward masks. Check out the blog from @newstylemode of Ashlyn’s interview on her passion project right now. #covidkindness #healthcareheroes . . . . . . . #fashionforward #fashiongirl #madewithlove #styledbyme #superfashionkids #shemadethis #stylekids #childrensfashion #newyorkfashionweek #black #masks #streetwear #photooftheday #love #cute #littlefashionista #minifashionista #cool #patches #fashion #fashionista #fashionweek #fashiondaily #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashiondesign #minime
In a post, So explained there was a fire in California last year, which impacted on the air quality index. That led to a shortage of masks, but filter inserts were available, which inspired her to create her own masks.
Here's the Post!
View this post on Instagram
Last year we had a serious fire 🔥 issue in CA and the air quality index was up the roof. There’s a shortage of masks 😷 but filter inserts were still available. So we made our own. We will be making new ones for hospitals and doctors and nurses near where we live. We are using a mask template we found from a hospital site. We will provide a collection of links we have found on our website so you too can help your local hospitals make masks. Thank you to our the uncaped but hopefully well masked HEROES OF TIME of all our healthcare workers! We truly appreciate your efforts to keep us safe. We have collected websites that we think are most relevant and helpful on our website. Check it out on our link and also a whole new website that we have revamped. . . . . . . . #coronavirus #masks #helpingothers #millionmaskchallenge #callforsewists #sewingproject #fashionforward #fashiongirl #madewithlove #styledbyme #superfashionkids #shemadethis #stylekids #newyorkfashionweek #photooftheday #love #cute #littlefashionista #minifashionista #kidsootd #fashion #fashionista #fashionweek #fashiondaily #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashiondesign #minime
So’s mother Angela Wu helps her in the process of making masks. She will cut the fabric, and the little fashion designer will sew each together. Each of the masks includes unique designs, and some also have fun patches like lipstick or hamburgers.
Spreading Smiles!
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @dionlimtv We love Dion Lim from @abc7newsbayarea and what she does for the community especially the Asian community. We are so honored to have met her and that she took notice of Ashlyn’s story. 😊🖤 ・・・ 𝗙𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗞𝗦: This week I socially-distanced met 12-year old Ashlyn. She’s a designer whose work has been featured during New York Fashion Week. ⠀ ⠀ Ashlyn wanted to help during the Coronavirus outbreak and new sews 🧵 hundreds of stylish masks for hospital workers. ⠀ ⠀ Community members are also donating fabric to help! She made one for me and I love it ❤️— thank you for all you do 😊 . . . . . #fashionforward #fashiongirl #millionmaskchallenge #abc7news #madewithlove #styledbyme #superfashionkids #shemadethis #stylekids #childrensfashion #newyorkfashionweek #blackmesh #streetwear #photooftheday #love #cute #littlefashionista #minifashionista #kidsootd #fashion #fashionista #fashionweek #fashiondaily #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashiondesign #minime
SO Inspiring!
View this post on Instagram
Prototyping and almost ready to mass produce! If you live in the Bay Area and would like to join us in this effort, please DM us. Whether you want a pattern to sew or you have extra 100% cotton or you have elastic to donate, pls let us know and we will put the materials to good use for our Healthcare Heroes. . . . . . . . . #healthcareheroes #fashionforward #fashiongirl #madewithlove #millionmaskchallenge #styledbyme #superfashionkids #shemadethis #stylekids #masksforheroes #newyorkfashionweek #masks #streetwear #photooftheday #love #cute #littlefashionista #minifashionista #kidsootd #fashion #fashionista #fashionweek #fashiondaily #fashionblogger #fashiondesigner #fashiondesign #minime #coronavirus #covıd19
The 12-year-old is making about 20 masks daily and has already completed about 200 masks. It is so inspiring to see the little girl, being so dedicated and passionate to support the society to overcome this difficult situation. After all, we are all in this together.