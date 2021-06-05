Today is World Environment Day and just like last year, acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Paaik celebrated the day with a special artwork on Puri Beach, Odisha. Pattnaik shared the picture of his stunning sand art on his Twitter account, urging people to revive and restore the ecosystem of this planet.

"On the occasion of World Environment Day My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with the message "Reimagine, Recreate, Restore", #GenerationRestoration" He wrote on Twitter.

On the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with the message "Reimagine, Recreate, Restore", #GenerationRestoration pic.twitter.com/g8o1XzcJq7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2021

There are not many constants in this ever-changing world, but on World Environment day you can always count on this talented sand artist to inspire scores of people across the world with his art. Sudarshan has a significant history of spreading awareness on WED. Last year, Sudarshan took to Puri Beach, Odisha and urged people to make the planet greener.

"It's time #ForNature. Make the planet green," a message on Sudarsan's artwork said as he created a sculpture of earth surrounded with greenery. "World environment day," he added.

#WorldEnvironmentDay 2020. Together we must act #ForNature . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message, it’s time for nature. Make the planet #Green . pic.twitter.com/zEA1Qbf2lx — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2020

"#WorldEnvironmentDay 2020. Together we must act #ForNature. My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with the message, it's time for nature. Make the planet #Green," he wrote in the caption on Twitter.

It's not just WED that spur the creativity of this artist. On May 25th, In the wake of the approaching 'Cyclone Yaas', Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik urged people to stay alert and safe. Posting a picture of his sand art showing Cyclone Yaas near the east coast, the sand artists requested people to stay calm.

This year's theme of World Environment Day is "Ecosystem Restoration." Pakistan will host the celebrations the event will also witness the launch of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

