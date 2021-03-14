When you think about math, humour may not be the first thing that comes to your mind. But many problems that you need to solve. Some are fun; others are oh-so complicated. The formulae are not always simple! Unless you are a Math geek, you find it extremely difficult. However, World Maths Day is all about encouraging the love for mathematics. This is why, on World Maths Day 2021, today, we bring you some hilarious math memes, funny jokes, viral posts and images that only a math nerd would appreciate. If you like math and chuckle, when someone says, “cal-u-later,” then these jokes are so right for you!

Math jokes have an elemental role in the history of the internet. Some implicit swipes at less-pure disciplines, other puns on words of different concepts, have been a major part of math's modern history. World Maths Day is celebrated on the same day as Pi Day, where individuals celebrate the fascinating number in mathematics. Just how we have funny memes for Pi Day, we have numerous jokes on math as well. While the world is filled with the ones that hate the subject and can do anything to stay away from it, there are those who appreciate the genius behind every formula.

The subject is complicated, and requires an immense amount of attention and concentration. If you are a math lover, you would so relate to these hilarious puns, funny math memes and jokes. And for the rest, we have some simpler and humorous jokes for you to laugh at as well!

Check Funny Math Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@juicy_mathematical_memes)

Totally!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@juicy_mathematical_memes)

Relatable Much?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@juicy_mathematical_memes)

That Shock!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@juicy_mathematical_memes)

Only If Equations Were So Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@mr.mathematicians)

Hahahaha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@mr.mathematicians)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Math Memes (@mr.mathematicians)

Aren’t they hilarious? The above collection of memes celebrates the crazy, goofy, and absurd moments all math lovers deal with. We wish you a very Happy World Maths Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).