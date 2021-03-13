World Maths Day 2021 Details: Hello Maths lovers, it is your day today! To those who do not know about World Maths Day, it is one of the largest online mathematics competitions that take place every year. The event of World Maths Day is organised by 3P Learning, under the patronage of the United Nations’ organisation, i.e., UNICEF, who is also its global charity partner. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of World Maths Day. If you are a Maths fanatic and looking for more details about World Maths Day 2021, you are at the right place.

World Maths Day 2021 Date

The international event of World Maths Day, also popularly known as World Maths Day, is celebrated annually every year. This year, World Maths Day will be celebrated on March 14, i.e., Sunday. the same day when Pi Day is celebrated.

World Maths Day History

The first observance of World Maths Day took place on March 13, 2007. In subsequent years, it was celebrated on the first Wednesday of March. However, it was later decided that World Maths Day would be celebrated on March 14.

World Maths Day Celebration

Like Mathletics, Readiwriter and Spellodrome, the event of World Maths Day sees students around the world participate in this online maths competition. Several online contests involve mental maths, commercial maths, etc., which take place on this day. The competition’s early levels are as easy as adding 2+2 while getting harder as they escalate. There are different games and contests which sees participation across all age groups.

There are Maths’ competitions at museums, libraries, all education institutions, be it schools, colleges, etc. Every year there is a special theme for celebrating the International Day of Mathematics. This year, the official theme of World Maths Day is “Mathematics for a Better World”.

World Maths Day Significance

Maths is an interesting subject. However, in the real world, Mathematics is beyond being just a subject. The solutions that it provides to real-life, real-time problems is second to none. It would be only fitting to celebrate a day for a subject whose usage is beyond imagination. The occasion of World Maths Day is observed on the same day as World Pi Day is celebrated. We at LatestLY wish you all a very Happy World Maths Day 2021.

