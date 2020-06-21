It’s World Music Day 2020, and we can’t keep calm. Originating in France, where it is known as Fête de la Musique, World Music Day falls annually on June 21 to honour both amateur and professional musicians. The internet is filled with tons of great quotes from musicians and also amateur musicians regarding the impact that music has had on their lives. In addition, there few virtual event details as well that music lovers from across the world can attend to mark the day. In this article, we bring you the best World Music Day 2020 wishes, HD images and messages that netizens are sharing to celebrate the magic and charm of music. World Music Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages & SMS to Celebrate Fête de la Musique.

Every year, on Music Day, the citizens of a city or country are allowed and urged to play music outside in public spaces. Free concerts are organised where musicians play for fun and also deliver their emotion and passion they have towards the field. In addition, World Music Day is coincided with the observation of Summer Solstice and also Annular Solar Eclipse, an added bonus this year. With the celebration of this significant day, netizens have flooded their Twitter timeline with World Music Day 2020 wishes, images and messages. World Music Day 2020 Quotes With HD Images: These 10 Instagram-Worthy Sayings Are Perfect to Celebrate Fête de la Musique.

Check Tweets:

APSD 271: 21 June is celebrated as World Music Day since 1982. The annual music celebration was initiated by Jack Lang, Minister of Culture of France, as well as by Maurice Fleuret in Paris in 1982 as Fête de la Musique. #WorldMusicDay #musicday #music #quiz pic.twitter.com/7hCub4esLY — Ajit Pal Singh Daia (@antoniomumbai) June 21, 2020

To All the Music Lovers Around the World

Let us Play Some Music

A very Happy World Music Day to all Music Lovers and Music-Artists#WorldMusicDay #WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/oWXG1eMasK — Omkar Shivde (@OmkarShivde) June 21, 2020

How Adorable

Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation 🧘‍♂️🐶 #Internationalyogaday2020 #WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/HjS2p5Hmjo — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 21, 2020

Who's Your Favourite?

These people saved my life many times. Happy World Music Day. ♥️#WorldMusicDay pic.twitter.com/gALnnbicIA — Niel Mhangare (@ViaNielmhangre) June 21, 2020

It's So Beautiful

Happy Music Day

Happy World Music Day to everyone ❤🙏🌼🌚 Music is all that can keep us sane during hard times like these. #WorldMusicDay pic.twitter.com/FvwSc9FzbJ — Ahmed Meeran (@ahmedmeeranoffl) June 21, 2020

So, how are you celebrating this Music Day? We know, with so many restrictions, it can be difficult to observe the day, but it does not have to be boring. You can always enjoy some great and fun music in the comfort of your home. Happy World Music Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 21, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).