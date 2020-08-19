Happy World Photography Day! Today aka August 19 is the day that celebrates all the photographers around the world and no event is complete, unless it is celebrated on Twitter. This morning the social media platform is filled with HD images, pictures and quotes wishing all the photographers a very happy World Photography Day! Netizens are also sharing iconic photos and HD images that have gone viral in the past. "A picture says a thousand words"- the saying is absolutely true. Photos are a great way to communicate feelings and express your mind in a creative way!

Especially in the age of social media, photographs and videos have become a medium to themselves through the art of photography. The whole idea behind the day is to hold discussions about photography and encourage those who want to pursue photography as a hobby or career. August 19 is World Photography Day, a day to pay homage to the history of photography, celebrate the present and leave a positive trail for the future. World Photography Day originates from the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed by Louis Daguerre. Check out what Twittervers is sharing online:

Photography helps us capture a moment which can't be repeated. One of my favorite picture. On #WorldPhotographyDay bring out yours. 'Human of forest'. pic.twitter.com/seQaFqnj6F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2020

Photographers must show the dark side of the world also. Are we doing enough for them ? #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/inHKAVdVTQ — Prof. A. K. Singh (@ProfAKSinghNIT) August 19, 2020

Happy Photography day to all the photographers and aspiring photographers around the world. Keep exploring and showing the world to the rest of us via your lenses. Let's give words some rest and do the talking via some amazing pictures and keep collecting memories.

