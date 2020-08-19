Photography is such wonderful art. And August 19 is a day that is dedicated to this skill. World Photography Day is observed every year on this day to encourage people into the skill. It is about capturing moments and the only way you can possibly freeze time. It is not something you learn in a single day but one that needs daily practice. Thanks to the reach of social media, it is also a valid skill that one can develop into a profession today. Photography also has various beats, it could be photojournalism, weddings, travel or commercial. Food photography, macro photography, trick photography are also other aspects of this art. On World Photography Day 2020, we bring you some of the best quotes that describe the art. Every budding photographer can seek their inspiration to pick up their camera and start shooting, creating and capturing moments. World Photography Day 2020 Date: Significance and History Associated With the Annual Celebration.

World Photography Day is an annual, worldwide celebration of the art, craft, science and history of photography. It is an important medium today which has grown exponentially in the last few years thanks to social media. With dedicated platforms to just display the photographs you have taken, there is always so much to learn. If you are a budding photographer but do not have the motivation to click pictures often, we have got you some interesting quotes and sayings. You can also use them as Instagram captions if you like. Know Interesting Facts From History About the Amazing Device That Captures Photographs.

Quote Reads: “Photography Is the Story I Fail to Put Into Words.” — Destin Sparks

Quote Reads: “There Is One Thing the Photograph Must Contain, the Humanity of the Moment.” — Robert Frank

Quote Reads: “Only Photograph What You Love.” — Tim Walker

Quote Reads: “What I Like About Photographs Is That They Capture a Moment That’s Gone Forever, Impossible to Reproduce.” – Karl Lagerfeld

Quote Reads: “Taking an Image, Freezing a Moment, Reveals How Rich Reality Truly Is.” — Anonymous

Quote Reads: Photography Is a Love Affair With Life.” — Burk Uzzle

Quote Reads: “The Picture That You Took With Your Camera Is the Imagination You Want to Create With Reality.” — Scott Lorenzo

Quote Reads: “Your First 10,000 Photographs Are Your Worst.” – Henri Cartier-Bresson

These are some of the quotes and sayings that try to define the medium and its purpose. Share these sayings with your photographer friends and wish them Happy Photography Day 2020!

