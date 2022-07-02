July 2 is celebrated as World UFO Day. And if you are wondering what UFO stands for, it is 'Unidentified Flying Object' aka alien life forms. If you are a UFO conspiracy theorist or enthusiast or even know someone like this, we have for you some of the best UFO memes and jokes you can share on this day. In 2001 an organization aka 'World UFO Day Organization' decided to celebrate this day so that all those interested in UFOs can collect the evidence they have gathered to support the theory of the existence of extraterrestrial beings. Well, there are many who also may not believe in it BUT this day gives us the chance to try and believe in UFOs.

The World UFO Day organization celebrates this day to encourage people to think that humans may not be the only creature to inhabit the universe. World UFO Day is celebrated on June 24 and by some others on July 2. It is said that on June 24, aviator Kenneth Arnold saw a UFO in the US. Arnold described a UFO as a saucer-like object or a large flat disc design. This is a design that has been used for UFOs for decades. On July 2, 1947, a UFO is believed to have crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. It is said that the UFO crashed in Roswell in 1947 when the US Air Force was carrying out a top-secret project. William Brazel, a witness to the accident, said that the wreckage of the UFO was made of rubber strips and tinfoil. These incidents have led many conspiracy theorists and enthusiasts to believe that there are things beyond our imagination in play here. While we may desperately wait for some concrete proof to believe in aliens we can surely share a laugh on this special UFO day! Check out some of the funniest UFO memes and jokes:

Childhood fun time: searching and waiting for aliens and their unidentified space shuttle. You did that, ever?#UFODay pic.twitter.com/iD9PPtmC7V — Smriti Mishra (@ismritimishra) July 2, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond Retro (@beyondretro)

TFW someone tells me that they don’t celebrate #WorldUFODay 🛸 pic.twitter.com/Oz7sA741uA — The X-Files (@thexfiles) July 2, 2019

There are many ways to celebrate this day. The World UFO Day organization to hunt for UFOs encourages people to come out and look at the stars. According to the organization, the most important thing is to get people out with the idea of ​​UFOs.

