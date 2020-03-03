World Wildlife Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik B Creates Sand Art Highlighting Importance of 'Sustaining All Life on Earth'

World Wildlife Day Sandart (Photo Credits: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)

On World Wildlife Day 2020, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art at Puri beach in Odisha highlighting the importance of saving life on Earth. The sand art shows a globe with its abundant flora and fauna with 'save our wildlife' written on it. World Wildlife Day is observed on March 1 to raise awareness on the importance of saving our wildlife and to make an appropriate environment for the same. World Wildlife Day 2020 theme is 'Sustaining all life on earth'. Considering the rate at which the wildlife is getting destroyed, World Wildlife Day 2020 is of great importance. World Wildlife Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughts on Wildlife Habitat And Its Conservation That is Essential For Better Future.

Sharing pictures of the sandart, Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter saying, "On #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 'Sustaining all Life on Earth', encompassing all wild animal and plant species as key components of the world’s biodiversity. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at puri beach in India." In another tweet, he wrote, "Let us promise to make our Earth a Better Place for the Wild life, on #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 'Sustaining all Life on Earth'. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at puri beach."

Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes World Wildlife Day 2020 Sand Art at Puri Beach:

On #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 “Sustaining all Life on Earth”, encompassing all wild animal and plant species as key components of the world’s biodiversity. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at puri beach in india . pic.twitter.com/Tm46VnM6iM — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 3, 2020

Explaining World Wildlife Day 2020 theme, The United Nations says that it "encompasses all wild animal and plant species as a component of biodiversity, as well as the livelihoods of people, especially those who live closest to nature." 2020 known as "biodiversity super year" hosts several events that will place biodiversity at the forefront. The day highlights that it creates awareness about the fact that humans are constantly depended on wildlife.