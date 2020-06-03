World's Largest Free-flying American Flag Gets Torn in Half Following a Thunderstorm in Wisconsin, Netizens Call it Symbolic of Current Times
American Flag ripped (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the ongoing crisis of violent protests and demonstrations, part of Black Lives Matter in US, a symbolism of American "freedom" is in tatters. The Acuity Flag, the World's Tallest American Flag was ripped apart due to speedy storm winds in Wisconsin. The nearly 340-pound nylon flag which flies atop a 400-foot-tall flagpole at the Acuity Insurance headquarters was torn in half. Picture of the torn flag has been shared on Twitter and netizens relate it to the current times. George Floyd Death: NYPD SUVs Ram Into Protesters, Fling Them in The Air, Watch Videos.

Severe thunderstorms hit portions of the state on Tuesday, June 2 and the resultant winds have affected the flag structure too. The thunderstorms also affected the power supply of over thousands of homes. And the timing of the national flag ripping off is now being linked to the references of civil unrest that follows in America since a week. The death of George Floyd has sparked severe protests, some taking violent turns. Many have called the picture of the tattered flag as a symbolism of what is happening in the country at the moment.

Check The Pic Here:

Check Some Twitter Reactions on the Torn Flag:

Sign of The Times

Metaphorical

Pic Worth a 1000 Words

Mother Nature Knows

A little key details of the Acuity Insurance flag, it measures at 70' by 140' and is nearly 100-feet taller than the Statue of Liberty. The construction of this flagpole was a feat in itself, which required 680 cubic yards of concrete. The base has a memorial featuring names of people who died while serving in the US military.