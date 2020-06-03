World's Largest Free-flying American Flag Gets Torn in Half Following a Thunderstorm in Wisconsin, Netizens Call it Symbolic of Current Times

American Flag ripped (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the ongoing crisis of violent protests and demonstrations, part of Black Lives Matter in US, a symbolism of American "freedom" is in tatters. The Acuity Flag, the World's Tallest American Flag was ripped apart due to speedy storm winds in Wisconsin. The nearly 340-pound nylon flag which flies atop a 400-foot-tall flagpole at the Acuity Insurance headquarters was torn in half. Picture of the torn flag has been shared on Twitter and netizens relate it to the current times. George Floyd Death: NYPD SUVs Ram Into Protesters, Fling Them in The Air, Watch Videos.

Severe thunderstorms hit portions of the state on Tuesday, June 2 and the resultant winds have affected the flag structure too. The thunderstorms also affected the power supply of over thousands of homes. And the timing of the national flag ripping off is now being linked to the references of civil unrest that follows in America since a week. The death of George Floyd has sparked severe protests, some taking violent turns. Many have called the picture of the tattered flag as a symbolism of what is happening in the country at the moment.

The iconic Acuity Insurance flag in Sheboygan - the largest free-flying American flag in the country - has been torn in half after tonight's storms. 📷: Avdil Luma pic.twitter.com/89fUWlsF4d — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) June 3, 2020

so the acuity flag, worlds tallest symbol of freedom, ripped in half tonight and if that’s not a sign of the times then idk what is pic.twitter.com/pauQlC8k0F — K ✨ (@kasadillaaa) June 3, 2020

This flag at Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan, WI is *supposedly* the “world’s tallest symbol of freedom”. 400 feet high, the flag is 120 feet by 60 feet. Tonight a storm ripped it in half. I feel like this is a metaphor for our times. pic.twitter.com/Ip2rNwcfhk — Meesothorny (@MeesoThorny) June 3, 2020

Sheboygan Falls, WI - Acuity Flag. Picture worth a 1000 words. pic.twitter.com/aV7dHCZZt6 — Dawn (@damendez818) June 3, 2020

I want everyone to know. The flag of the United States of America’s on the tallest flagpole in the USA at Acuity in Sheboygan was just torn in half due to the wind. Even Mother Nature knows that there is a problem in the USA right now... — Survesh (@SaviChahal) June 3, 2020

A little key details of the Acuity Insurance flag, it measures at 70' by 140' and is nearly 100-feet taller than the Statue of Liberty. The construction of this flagpole was a feat in itself, which required 680 cubic yards of concrete. The base has a memorial featuring names of people who died while serving in the US military.