Famous Kayla Simmons, known as the 'World's sexiest volleyball star' recently shared a sexy photo showing her ample assets in a white bikini top. Kayla Simmons has always dazzled her admirers; that is, of course, the reason the stunning volleyball player has amassed over 883,000 Instagram fans and has been dubbed the sexiest volleyball player in the world. Her most recent photo has taken over social media, and admirers showered her with praise in the comments. Kayla, who was raised in Florida, represented the esteemed volleyball squad at Marshall University. Volleyball Player Key Alves on XXX Platform OnlyFans, Reveals It’s Her Biggest Source of Income! Check Out HOTTEST Pics & Videos of the Beautiful Sportsperson.

The 27-year-old is now a popular model, and she even manages a XXX OnlyFans page so followers can view some of her more exclusive material. The stunning's platform bio says as follows: "This is where wifey gets wild... it's me, I'm wifey!" However, Kayla frequently strips off and poses topless on her Instagram, giving admirers a glimpse of her more XXX content. As someone who frequently advocates for change, Kayla is presently running a campaign to try and save the world's oceans. She called on her fans to do more, saying: "Our oceans are threatened by pollution, overfishing and climate change. The ocean covers 70 per cent of our planet but only 8 per cent is protected. Let’s all do what we can to make a difference.”

On Instagram alone, her raunchy pictures, like the one where she got naked for coffee, have given her a major following. Kayla, a native of Florida in the United States, was once a star volleyball athlete for Marshall University. She has since established a successful modelling profession; a pinned post on her page depicts her in Maxim Magazine.

'World's Sexiest Volleyball Star' Kayla Simmons Instagram Post

More Saucy Snaps of The Player

At Marshall University, Simmons progressed through the volleyball ranks, ultimately emerging as one of the team's top performers. She ultimately switched from the volleyball court to modelling, where she has since built a very successful career. She has experimented with OnlyFans, like many influencers these days, but she maintains she only uses the platform for "good causes". She urged her followers, for instance, to take additional action against pollution in one recent tweet.

