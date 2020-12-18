Wuhan in China, Coronavirus Ground Zero—it has been a year since the outbreak was first discovered in the city. This is life on the other side of the pandemic! The Chinese city now claims it’s virus-free. While countries around the world are reeling in a pandemic, Wuhan; on the other hand, is returning to normalcy, with residents emerging their homes to shop and enjoy the nightlife. A few months, people in the city were captured attending pool parties. Now, photos have surfaced on the internet, showing how the Chinese city is learning to party again; a year after millions were locked down at the start of COVID-19 pandemic. In this article, we bring you the pictures and videos of Wuhan’s nightlife, which is reportedly back in full swing.

While some countries continue to grieve, Wuhan is moving on. The crowded streets of commuters, schoolchildren, packed workout sessions, bustling night markets and the nightlife, the city is re-learning to live normally, without any fear of contracting the virus, which rest of the world is still facing. Reuters, in its latest report, noted how maskless people are smoking, playing street games with toy machines guns and balloons and the young partygoers are embracing the normal life.

Various photos and videos were captured by the media outlet that shows how the city is making up the most for lost time. From eating street food and packed city’s nightclubs to having dinner at restaurants, Wuhan residents are enjoying it all. Russia Conducting Trials of Sputnik V on People Aged Over 60 to Start Vaccination of 'Most Vulnerable' Group.

Check Tweets:

Outside, maskless partygoers spill onto the streets, smoking and playing street games with toy machine guns and balloons. Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its lockdown 2/6 pic.twitter.com/dj4BopTn2E — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Pics of Wuhan Nightlife

In scenes unimaginable in many cities around the world reeling under a resurgence of the pandemic, young Wuhan residents during a recent night out crowd-surfed, ate street food and packed the city's nightclubs as they looked to make up for lost time 4/6 pic.twitter.com/bGtQUmc1ts — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Other Side of the Pandemic

Wuhan hasn't reported a new locally transmitted case of the disease since May 10, after undergoing one of the strictest lockdowns worldwide 5/6 pic.twitter.com/on7OkYXXs4 — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Making Up for the Lost Time!

Despite the thriving night scene, Wuhan business and restaurant owners say it could still be some time before the surge in turnover makes up for massive losses during the lockdown. More 👉 https://t.co/yUuUNF6fVF by 📷 Aly Song and @catecadell 6/6 pic.twitter.com/cIFtaCJAHm — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

Watch Video:

Nightlife in Wuhan, the original epicenter of COVID-19, is back in full swing almost seven months after the city lifted its stringent lockdown and the city’s young partygoers are embracing the catharsis https://t.co/ZNKfs9RBRE pic.twitter.com/UuWNj3mI8R — Reuters (@Reuters) December 17, 2020

According to reports, the city of 11 million was shut off from the rest of China in a surprise overnight lockdown, in January, 2020. Planes, trains and buses barred from entering the city. Since May, 10, after undergoing one of the strictest lockdowns worldwide, Wuhan has not reported a new locally transmitted case of the disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).