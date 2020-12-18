Moscow, December 18: Russia has started conducting trials of its vaccine against coronavirus or COVID-19, named Sputnik V, with people aged over 60. This is a part of the plan to start vaccination of people in the most vulnerable group with COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the COVID-19 vaccine, is conducting the trials. COVID-19 Vaccine Price: Russia Sets Maximum Wholesale Rate For Sputnik V at $26 For 2 Doses.

"No Sputnik V safety issues were determined with the elderly volunteers (so far). The vaccine’s developer is analysing the clinical data and is preparing a report that will be used by the Health Ministry to decide on the use of the vaccine against COVID-19 for older population groups," Russian Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov was quoted by Sputnik News as saying. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Sputnik V is Over 95% Efficient, Claims Russia.

Russia has started the mass vaccination against coronavirus with Sputnik V vaccine. An aide to Russian Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov has said that a decision to start vaccination of people older than 60 will be taken soon. Russia registered Sputnik V, touted as the world's first vaccine against coronavirus infection, on August 11.

The vaccine, which has been included in the list of essential medicines by Russia, will be free for Russian citizens. It is a two-component treatment based on human adenovirus, which makes people develop immunity to the virus for at least two years.

