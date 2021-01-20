A XXX pic of what is being known as the 'Bondage Barbie' has resurfaced on Twitter, leaving netizens horrified as they try to wrap their heads around the bizarre pic. Twitter users are coming up with funny memes and jokes because of the weird sight. The picture shows Barbie tied up with a rope just the way it is done in BDSM. And just like other barbies come with smaller toy accessories, this 'Bondage Barbie' comes with different BDSM toys like dildos and nipple clamps.

However, this is not the first time this alter ego of Barbie has been found on social media. In 2019, a trending hashtag #BarbiesDarkSecrets went viral that contributed to a thread showing different dark forms of Barbie. Contradicting the doll's perfect image, these showed Barbie as a murderer, into role play and bondage. A tweet about Barbie with botched Botox gained traction and soon came in various XXX memes and jokes. This fictional character of Barbie showed a different side of the doll's sex life. One pic showed her tweeting from the toilet, Barbie on a killing spree etc.

Take a Look at XXX Pic of 'Bondage Barbie' Resurfacing on Twitter:

mattel ?? pic.twitter.com/hH2ZSoo2M5 — ari / ash daddy era (@Qrixma_) January 19, 2021

However, this left Twitter users horrified! "What the actual f*ck? i'm gonna have nightmares because you liked this shit and it showed up on my tl so thankyou, warmest regards :)", read one tweet. "What edition is it ?

Barbie Anastasia Steele Edition?", read another tweet. "I CAN'T BELIEVE THAT THIS IS REAL OH MY GOD", read yet another tweet. in 2019, as the doll reached her 60th anniversary. These dolls are very popular and about 30 Barbies are sold every hour in the United States. In 2015, Mattel responded to decades of criticism and launched 'diverse' Barbies like the ones with new body types, a wheelchair-using Barbie, a doll with a prosthetic limb, etc.

