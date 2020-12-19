Baby videos are the cutest thing that you will find on the internet. It has the ability to transform your tired Monday mornings into blissful ones. The little ones are simply cute and you don't need more reasons to be happy. People can watch baby videos to hours together and giggle along with it. 2020 saw a lot of baby videos on the internet, especially with the COVID-19 induced lockdown. As everyone was at home, parents couldn't stop themselves from sharing. And now as the year comes to an end, we bring to you some of the cutest baby videos that went viral this year. From Kobe, the most adorable chef to the kind kid who would always thank his mother when she gave him food, there is a list of kids who melted our hearts in 2020. And the latest being the Indian boy whose tantrums on getting a haircut had gone viral. From Stopping a Crying Baby to Hiding From Them While Working, Funny Videos of Parents and Kids During Quarantine Are Too Cute To Miss!

While 2020 saw a lot of things that the world didn't want to, but baby videos were among the list of things that people wanted to watch. One of the funny videos was that of the girl who gave a high-five to a priest who was praying over him. And some of these babies have their own social media accounts with millions of followers, thanks to tech-savvy parents. Watch the cutest videos of kids who ruled the internet in 2020. Remember 'Piche Toh Dekho' Kid Ahmad Shah? He's Back But With a Cutest Message For Sonu Sood (Watch Video)

Thank You, Mama!

This boy has to be the most humble kid in the whole world. Videos of Grey, a two-year-old had gone viral earlier this year. He became famous because of his videos that his mom compiled where he can be heard saying 'Thank You' when she hands his food. He soon came to be known as a 'Thank you Mama' boy.

Girl Giving High-Five to a Priest:

Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They’re trying not to laugh. Best thing you’ll see today... pic.twitter.com/8ueI8JLhnf — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 21, 2020

The video of little girl giving high-five to a priest had gone viral on social media platforms earlier. Her innocence was much praise on social media. The mother had taken the baby to the priest to pray a blessing over her while she thought it was the regular high-five. Little Kid Dancing With Joy and Celebrating After Favourite Football Team Scores a Goal Is Winning Hearts on the Internet (Watch Cute Video)

Cutest Chef in the Whole World!

Kobe needs no introduction, he is all over the internet! This adorable chef makes delicious-looking food, but this cute boy's antics have made netizens fall in love with him more. Oh did we say, he has just learnt to say the right 'Bbyes'.

The Joshi Family Boy

The Joshi family had gone viral on social media earlier this year. All family members singing Bollywood song 'Phoolon Ke Range Se' while the little boy laughing and hugging everyone had gone viral. Him enjoying the moment is incredibly cute and simply adorable.

The Haircut

Call him mischievous or adorably angry, this one hates the barber and haircut. Last month, the video of this boy screaming and threatening the barber for haircut had gone viral on social media platforms. Social media users had a good laugh at his antics and some even made funny remixes of the video.

These are some of the kids who ruled the internet this year. Their videos have gone viral and there are many similar ones too. We have just got the most trending ones of the year.

