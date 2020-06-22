As social media is still trying to handle the cuteness that one-year-old chef Kobe is all about, here comes another bundle of love. Grey, a 2-year-old toddler from Washington is making the internet say 'awwwdorable' for not just his looks, but also the actions. He is getting noticed on social media for his humble and kind nature. Videos put up by his mother, show Grey saying 'Thank you' every time she hands him food. From donuts, pancakes, olives, milkshakes to meat slices, he gets quite excited about seeing food. He takes the food from her hand and says an adorable 'Thank you' which is melting hearts worldwide on social media. Little Chef Kobe Is Spreading Joy Worldwide, Thanks to His Insanely Cute Culinary Skills! Watch Videos of the One-Year-Old Boy Giving Netizens Daily Dose of Cuteness.

Sharing Grey's first video, his mom wrote, "Grey’s first thank you, mama video." One of the comments on the post reads, "So cute! But that “huh” had me dying." Another Instagram user wrote, "This is the most creative and sweetest way to document all his cuteness at this age! Love it!" The comment section of the video is filled with praises to the little one for his polite thank yous. How to Make Pizza at Home Amid Lockdown? Baby Chef Kobe Is Here with DIY Recipe and TBH It Is Way Too Cute to Handle! (Watch Video)

Another video shows Grey being handed a charcuterie which he smilingly accepts. The caption reads, "Sunday charcuterie board for mama and this little ham."

Sharing a video of the toddler, Grey's mother wrote, "My sweet little thankful boy." It is a compilation of the videos whenever he said "thank you, mama!" Grey's videos are sure to make you smile even in between a busy day at work. The little also has an infectious smile that will make immediately fall for him. Now, we would love to see if at all Kobe watches Grey's videos or vice versa. What do you think about the videos? Do let us know in the comment section below!

