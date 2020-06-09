Yikes! Chinese Man Has Dead Fish Stuck in His Bum After He Sat on It, Doctors Perform Surgery to Remove it From Rectum (Graphic Video)

Dead fish stuck in man's ass (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Reports of people getting stuck with weird things or insects somehow stuck in their body are always bizarre. But a Chinese man may have outdone them all after he got a whole fish stuck in his bum after he accidentally sat on it. Umm, what? Yes, a 30-year-old Chinese man had a whole fish entering his body from his rectum and it was stuck in there until the doctors surgically removed it. The name of the patient is not revealed but doctors at Zhaoqing First People's Hospital in Guangdong did the gruesome surgery on June 3. Bottoms Up! Chinese Man Gets 7-Inch Glass Bottle Stuck in His Rectum After He Used it For Scratching.

As per reports, it was a dead blue tilapia, which are usually 12 to 16 inches long. The man came in the hospital complaining of abdominal pain. After the doctors did a CT scan, they were shocked to see a whole fish stuck in his rectum. When asked about it, the patient said he accidentally sat on it! He complained of severe abdominal pain for an hour. The medics then had to perform an endoscopy to get the dead fish out of his body. Sexual Kinks Gone Wrong! From Using Bull Stimulants & DIY Sex Toys for Masturbation to Shoving Magnetic Beads & USB Cord into the Urethra, Bizarre Things Men Have Done to Their Private Parts.

Watch Video of The Gruesome Surgery (GRAPHIC WARNING):

Reports also state, the medics repeatedly tried to get the fish outside of his bum but it was too large and thus a surgery had to be performed. It is not determined whether the fish was alive or dead when it 'entered' the man's body. The patient is said to be safe now from any life-threatening condition. Just a few days ago, a man from India had a charger stuck in his urinary bladder! The man from Guwahati in Assam was masturbating and it had slipped in. The doctors then performed a surgery on him and took it out.