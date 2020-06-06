Sexual Kinks Gone Wrong! From Using Bull Stimulants & DIY Sex Toys for Masturbation to Shoving Magnetic Beads & USB Cord into the Urethra, Bizarre Things Men Have Done to Their Private Parts

Penis (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

People have gone to weird extents when it comes to achieving sexual satisfaction. Some have even taken chances with their lives for that momentary fulfilment of kink or sexual urge. Recently, a mobile phone charger cord was found in a Guwahati man’s bladder. And you might not believe this but he was using it to masturbate it. Willing to up his Urethral sounding game the man thought it would be exciting to insert charging cable inside the urethra! For those who do not know, urethral sounding involves inserting a toy into the urethra (the tube that helps drains urine out of the bladder) for sexual pleasure. This bizarre masturbation technique also sees liquid insertion into the urethra. The man saw the doctors after five days of inserting the cable via his urethra. Here are incidents where men did bizarre things with their private parts:

Penis Shoved with 39 Magnet

Nothing but 39 little magnetic balls inside the penis via the urethra! Can you believe it? A "curious" 12-year-old was unable to pee after he inserted a string of small metal, magnetic balls into his penis. The X-ray images showed magnets were inside his private part in the shape of 'U'. The image will give you pain!

Jet-Spray 10-Inches Deep Inside Mumbai Man’s Rectum

Jet spray is no longer just used to clean up. This 22-year-old Mumbai man was brought to the doctors at Bhabha Hospital after he was admitted with a jet spray stuck in his rectum. Although, he said that he "accidentally inserting the jet spray into his anus", mind you, 10 inches deep!

Chinese Boy Shoved USB Cord Into His Urethra

Urethral sounding cases 101! Chinese teenager was hospitalised after his curiosity made him shove USB cord into his urethra. A 13-year old boy from Linkou China decided to experiment with a USB cord. He inserted the 20 cms into his penis, only to realise that he couldn’t remove it.

Teenager Inserted Needle Into Penis for Pleasure

Ouch! The sound of it hurts. A 14-year-old boy wanted to derive sexual pleasure by inserting needle into his penis. It resulted in a massive discomfort, leaving him unable to pee for three days! The teenager from Tunisia inserted a three-inch-long sewing needle into his penis for some sort of sexual stimulation.

Man Shoved Eggplant In To His Anus

While this incident wasn't a result of "sexual curiosity" it still is important to know that you must not play with your private parts. Doctors at a Chinese hospital had the shock of their lives when they had to save a patient who tried to cure constipation by inserting an eggplant up his anus.

Car's Ball-Bearing Used as 'Unconditional Sex Toy'

A Polish man used car's ball-bearing as "unconditional sex toy". He was rushed to the hospital because of this weird sexual fetish that made him have his penis stuck inside a car's ball bearing. He was trying to satisfy his sexual fetish inside a car's ball bearing that he wanted to use it as an “unconventional sex toy.”

Man Hospitalised After Wife Inserted Air-Freshener Can in His Bottom During Sex

Sexual kink gone wildly wrong! The 40-year-old man asked his wife to insert air-freshener can into his rear. He had to be hospitalised and undergo immediate surgery when the sex game went horribly wrong and a can of air freshener was stuck in his bottom!

Man Took Sexual Stimulant Used for Breeding Bulls to Have Sex

How far would you go to enhance your sexual abilities? This man used sexual stimulant used for bulls! He had to be rushed to the hospital after he chose to take a sexual stimulant meant for breeding bulls for improving his sexual life. He was left with a three-day erection.

Penis Decay After Getting Stuck in a DIY Sex Toy Made out of Metal Pipe and Socks

A Thai man took the pain to make this weird DIY sex toy out of metal pipe and socks and then of being rushed to the hospital when he could relieve his penis out. In the failed attempt of making a DIY sex toy a 21-year-old Thai man ended up rotting his penis. Soon the made-at-home toy got stuck on his penis and despite using several lubricants to free himself, he was not able to get his penis out of it.