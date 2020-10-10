Pakistani-Canadian YouTuber, Zaid Ali T, who is quite vocal about various opinions on social media, has once again become the talk among netizens. This time, it is because of a meme, that seems to mock his mother’s expression in a viral photo. So, someone used Zaid’s mother’s picture to make a Snapchat funny meme. A Twitter user posted the same on his timeline in a bid to share some laugh on the internet. When the YouTuber came across the viral post, he quickly pointed it out that the woman in the picture is his mother. The hilarious goof up on Twitter went viral. 'Show This to Your Mom' Twitter Trend Has Netizens Sharing Funny Pictures and Memes to Please Desi Mothers and The Result is Hilarious.

Twitter user, Shihab, who goes by the handle, @stealurhabibti shared the meme that shows a Snapchat notification reading, “Mom added you as a friend!’ On the other side of the post is a woman in a burqa with text at the bottom that reads, “r u studying??” He captioned the meme as, “My mom just added me on snapchat and this was the first thing she sent me.” The tweet received hilarious responses, especially because of the woman’s expression, which is basically the same straight face. But it is the text which makes it funnier, as the majority of mothers are interested only in knowing whether their child is studying or not. NBA Finals 2020 Meme Templates: Funny Images to Make Hilarious Jokes That Only True Sports Fans Will Understand.

Here's the Viral Meme:

My mom just added me on snapchat and this was the first thing she sent me pic.twitter.com/TSaxdOaXc6 — Shihab (@stealurhabibti) October 6, 2020

Comedian Zaid as well came across the viral tweet, and it turns out that the lady in the meme is his mother. “Bruh, that’s my mom.” It is not known as to who actually created the meme, both Zaid and Shihab seemed to have shared quite a light-hearted moment. However, some trolled the Twitter user, Shihab and others laughed at the hilarious blunder.

Uh-Oh!

Check Reactions!

I think dis iz really bad..... مائيں تو آنکھوں کى ٹھنڈک اور سر کا تاج ہوتى ہيں مقدس ہستى___@stealurhabibti Stop making memes of @Za1d mom.....she's the most prettiest and sweetest lady ❤❤❤ may be she felt bad for this man......#growup — Eisha Qazi (@EishaQazi3) October 9, 2020

Here's What Shihab Has to Say

First of all, I only made one meme of her. Second of all, I reposted this meme on my account. I didnt make this meme. I just used the photo and reposted the caption. Third of all, I love her too! Fourth of all, I had a convo with zaidalit and he said he laughed at the meme. — Shihab (@stealurhabibti) October 10, 2020

LOL

maybe he's your lost brother — Big Chonky Boi (@yur_momgay) October 9, 2020

Sure it Was!

It was for a meme 😭❤️ All love though — Shihab (@stealurhabibti) October 9, 2020

Zaid Ali’s post on early marriage recently gained a lot of attention on social media. Speaking from experience, he argued against the stigma associated with getting married at a young age. He even pointed out to not use it as an excuse to avoid hard work. Zaid got married to Yumna, three years ago, when he was 22-years-old.

