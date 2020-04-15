'Show This to Your Mom' Twitter Trend Has Netizens Sharing Funny Pictures and Memes to Please Desi Mothers and The Result is Hilarious

Show this to your mom pics (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As everyone around the world is in quarantine, social media is proving to be an entertaining place. Netizens are trying out some fun challenges, making memes on quarantine, sharing tips about working from home and so on. And now looks like, there's another old trend coming in of sharing pics with the caption "Show This to Your Mom". Initially, many girls were posting their pictures dressed in traditional clothes with the caption. Soon, even guys started sharing their pictures with the same caption. As the trend caught on, people started replying with funny reactions and pictures, that would definitely make a Desi mom happy. Playing Ludo During Quarantine? These Funny Memes and Jokes Perfectly Describe Every Player Who Has Played This Popular Game EVER!

Although it is not new to upload a picture with such captions, it has been seen more in the past few days. People are uploading their own pictures or some of the food they have prepared in quarantine. The caption basically meant to impress one's mother. Now the trend has taken a funny turn as people are posting pictures of coriander, a fridge filled with water bottles and others making memes out of the caption trend. Desi moms will definitely be satisfied by looking at some of these pics. 9 Hilarious Things That You Will Only Hear a Typical Desi Mom Say.

Check Funny Pics and Memes on 'Show This to Your Mom':

Dhaniya, Every Mom's Favourite

Show this to your mom ... pic.twitter.com/CAQZTCvNAR — Baklol ninja (@baklolninja12) April 15, 2020

Wow

Show this to your mom pic.twitter.com/694Tf9RQme — Nandini (@darklyvriegated) April 15, 2020

Perfectly Sliced Onions!

Show this to your mom 🔪 pic.twitter.com/OhVC16giZZ — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) April 14, 2020

Oops

My Jain mom slapped me. https://t.co/DV6zx3ilqN — Rishabh (@jokebazz) April 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Dad Be Like...

When everyone upload their picture and writes "show this to your mom" Meanwhile Dad : pic.twitter.com/s5efLqiyl3 — Lalit Rajput🇮🇳 (@trollerboylalit) April 14, 2020

Some Moms...

She: Show this to your mom.. He: Ok.. His Mom: pic.twitter.com/aTnnbu54Qw — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) April 15, 2020

Anushka is Here Too

Show this to your mom 😍 pic.twitter.com/QWudHCV8o3 — Fahad Sultan 〽️ (Tayyaba & Mantasha🎂) Kate ga (@aap_ka_sultan) April 14, 2020

Hahaha!

This is what I look like in real life. Now show this to your mom.😄 #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/jhXTqr6IWy — Dr Groot 🇵🇰 (@MalikFakhar_306) April 14, 2020

How it Feels?

Girls after writing caption " Show this to your mom " on their pics * pic.twitter.com/y776ius0zz — #Pragyazoned (@pragyazoned) April 14, 2020

The responses are quite funny. Probably you can show some to your mom? More than the pictures of people, it is the funny memes which are hilarious. Well, that's what happens on social media with a trend. Have you found the perfect pictures to "show your mom?"