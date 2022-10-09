New Delhi, October 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

"Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak," he tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes on Eid Milad un Nabi:

Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2022

