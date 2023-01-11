New Delhi, January 11 : South Korean auto brand Kia has unveiled its EV9 concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2023. The futuristic rugged looking huge Kia EV9 will bring forth Kia’s new flagship all-electric SUV. On the other hand, the Kia KA4 MPV, which is essentially the fourth-gen Carnival has been also showcased. To find all details watch the video below: Auto Expo 2023 Begins; Maruti Suzuki Concept Electric SUV eVX Launched, More Details Here

Kia EV9 All-Electric SUV Concept & Kia KA4 MPV showcased :

