New Delhi, January 11 : On the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, Chinese owned British auto brand has unveiled the MG4 EV. The MG4 is an all-electric large hatchback that is already available in the European markets. MG has also unveiled the eHS EV in India. To know more about the MG4 EV and the MG eHS watch the video below: Auto Expo 2023: MG Motor India Unveils 3D Metaverse Platform 'MGverse ' To Offer Virtual Tour of MG Pavilion.

MG4 EV Makes Its Indian Debut :

To all the auto heads! Stream into Day 1 of #MGAtAutoExpo2023 and witness the unveiling of an impressive fleet of MG cars live from the MG Pavilion. Join us as we take you on a journey from the British heritage towards the future of mobility. Watch here: https://t.co/PXwfE0faO1 — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) January 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)