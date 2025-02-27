Bajaj Auto has launched a new brand for its three-wheeler autos 'Bajaj GoGo'. Under Bajaj GoGo, the company will introduce various new three-wheeler EVs for passengers and cargo. The company has yet to reveal more details about its upcoming electric vehicles in the three-wheeler segment. According to Vahan data, electric three-wheelers accounted for 56% of total three-wheeler sales in India in 2024, with 6.91 lakh units sold. The top EV manufacturers were Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, YC Electric, and Bajaj Auto. Kia EV4, Kia PV5 and Kia Concept EV2 Models Unveiled Today With Advanced EV Technology and Design Innovation, Launching in 2025.

