Bajaj Auto has teased its upcoming bike, the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200. The Pulsar RS200 will be launched in January 2025. The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 overall design is likely to remain unchanged. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 will likely be coming in new colour options. The teaser reveals that the Pulsar RS200 will come with a dual projector headlight setup and high-mounted clip-on handlebars. Bajaj is expected to introduce a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to improve convenience for riders. The bike is expected to come with a single-cylinder engine, which may produce 24.13bhp and 18.74Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Hyundai Creta EV Teased, Likely To Launch at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launch in January 2025

