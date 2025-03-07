Stocks of Bajaj Auto Limited (NSE: Bajaj-Auto) opened in green today, March 7, soon after the stock market opened for business. As per the latest trading developments, shares of Bajaj Auto Limited (NSE: Bajaj-Auto) were trading at INR 7,581.20 and rose by INR 118.95 or 1.59 per cent. Notably, Bajaj Auto Limited (NSE: Bajaj-Auto) saw its 52-week high of INR 12,774 on September 27 last year and 52-week low of INR 7,301 on March 5 this year. Indigo Share Price Today, March 7: Stocks of InterGlobe Aviation Limited Fall by INR 17.60 in Early Trade.

Bajaj Auto Share Price Today

Bajaj Auto shares opened on a positive note today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)