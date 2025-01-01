Bajaj Auto share price (NSE: Bajaj-Auto) declined over 2% in early trading on January 1, 2025, as disappointing December sales data dampened investor sentiment. The two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 1% year-on-year drop in total sales, with 3.23 lakh units sold compared to 3.26 lakh units in December 2023. The numbers also fell short of market expectations of 3.55 lakh units. Domestic sales saw a sharper decline, plunging 15% to 1.62 lakh units from 1.90 lakh units in the previous year. Analysts cite weaker demand and a challenging market environment as key factors. The underwhelming performance has raised concerns about the company’s near-term growth prospects, prompting the stock’s slide on the first trading day of 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 1: Piramal Enterprises, Kirloskar Industries and Kalpataru Projects Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 1.

Bajaj Auto Share Price

Bajaj Auto Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

