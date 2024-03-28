Italian car manufacturer Lamborghini on Thursday, March 28, launched its new corporate look. After more than 20 years, the luxury car maker revamped its logo and visual identity. Taking to X, Lamborghini shared the new logo and said, "We have renewed our historic logo to adapt the brand's visual expression with the "brave," "unexpected," and "authentic" values of our "Driving Humans Beyond" mission." The Italian car manufacturer also said that the mission is "part of the ongoing process of evolution, initiated with our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy". IT Department Busts Tax Evasion Fraud of Banshidhar Tobacco, Seizes Luxury Cars Including Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Lamborghini (See Pics).

Lamborghini Revamps Its Logo

We have renewed our historic logo to adapt the brand's visual expression with the "brave," "unexpected," and "authentic" values of our "Driving Humans Beyond" mission and is part of the ongoing process of evolution, initiated with our Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.#Lamborghini — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) March 28, 2024

