Mahindra Electric has updated its charging policy for eSUVs like the Mahindra XEV9e and Mahindra BE6 following its customer feedback. The company continues to recommend Mahindra-certified chargers for optimal safety and performance. The updated charging policy will allow customers to have the option to opt out of mandatory charger or installation under specific conditions. These conditions include situations where the residence or office lacks provisions for a private charger. Additionally, if the customer already owns a charger that meets Mahindra's safety standards or if families are purchasing two or more Mahindra electric SUVs, where a single charging point may suffice. BMW C 400 GT Premium Scooter Launched in India, Bookings Open at All BMW Motorrad India Dealerships; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Mahindra Electric Updates Charging Policy

Important Charging Policy Update! Based on valuable customer feedback, we have reviewed our policy on mandatory charging solutions for Mahindra electric SUVs. While we strongly recommend Mahindra-certified chargers for optimal safety and performance, customers now have the… pic.twitter.com/K9FgfumcbR — Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) March 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)