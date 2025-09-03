Maruti Suzuki has launched its new Victoris SUV in India with a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating and bold design. The new Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV will be exported to 100 countries, and is a flagship car offered by Maruti Suzuki Arena. The vehicle is available in six variants: Lxi, Vxi, Zxi, Zxi(O), Zxi Plus and Zxi (O) Plus. It has a 10.25-inch digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS and more. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV will be available in petrol, strong-hybrid and CNG options. The interested customers can book this car at INR 11,000. Hyundai Creta King, Hyundai Creta King Knight and Hyundai Creta King Limited SUVs Launched in India; Check Prices of Each Variant, New Specifications and Features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV Breaks Cover Today

The wait ends today. Style, comfort, safety, connectivity—brought together in one extraordinary drive. Watch the reveal now! https://t.co/CzOmKluOiy — Maruti Suzuki (@Maruti_Corp) September 3, 2025

