Indian Politician and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praised Indian two-wheeler manufacturers for their strong performance in overseas. Gandhi, during his visit to Colombia, shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) posing beside a Bajaj Pulsar bike. In the post on October 3, 2025, Rahul Gandhi said, "Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia." His post highlighted the growing presence of Indian auto companies in global markets. He further mentioned, “Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job.” Tesla Begins Model Y Deliveries in India, Long Range Variant To Follow Soon.

Rahul Gandhi says,’Proud To See Bajaj, Hero & TVS Do So Well in Colombia’

Proud to see Bajaj, Hero & TVS do so well in Colombia. Shows Indian companies can win with innovation, not cronyism. Great job 👍 pic.twitter.com/174HNbF58X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Rahul Gandhi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

