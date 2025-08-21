Today, August 21, the Consumer Affairs Ministry said that the consumer protection authority, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), imposed a penalty of INR 10 lakh on ride-hailing platform Rapido for misleading advertisements and unfair trade practices. The consumer protection watchdog has also directed Rapido to reimburse customers who used the company's "Auto in 5 minutes or Get Rs 50" offer but did not receive the promised compensation. As per a report in PTI, CCPA took action against the ride-hailing platform after examining Rapido's advertisements, which promised "Auto in 5 minutes or Get Rs 50" and "Guaranteed Auto," and found them false and misleading to consumers. Rapido Launches ‘Ownly’ Food Delivery App With Zero-Commission Model To Compete With Swiggy and Zomato.

CCPA Fines Ride-Hailing Platform Rapido

Consumer protection watchdog CCPA fines ride-hailing platform Rapido Rs 10 lakh for misleading advertisements — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)