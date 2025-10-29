A Bengaluru woman named Shreya alleged that a Rapido bike driver harassed and threatened her after she asked him to wait for three minutes while she searched for her keys. In her viral post on X, Shreya wrote that the driver shouted, “Dekhta hoon kaise jaate ho,” and demanded INR 20 for the delay, saying, “Apka wait nahi karenge idhar.” She said she paid him fearing harm, adding that the incident occurred right outside her home. The woman claimed that Rapido’s safety checks happen only after rides, leaving passengers exposed beforehand. The driver allegedly justified his anger by saying he earns just INR 3 per minute of waiting time. Bengaluru Police have responded to the viral post, seeking details of the incident for further action. Bengaluru Shocker: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Over Rash Driving Complaint After Kannada-English Spat, Video Surfaces.

Woman Says Rapido Driver Harassed Her

For the love of God, you can't switch apps too because all the apps are same. The drivers are so defensive. They will hurt u even. He increased the waiting time by fighting with me. — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025

For a lil bit of more context, his point was he will only get 3 rupees a min for the overhead time. He needed 20. — Shreya (@miless_15) October 29, 2025

Bengaluru Police Responds

Please DM your contact number and place of incident. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) October 29, 2025

