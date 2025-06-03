Tata Harrier EV will be launched today in India. The Tata Harrier EV launch live streaming is scheduled at 2:00 PM IST. The Harrier EV may feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It is said to offer a 360-degree camera for safety. The SUV is also likely to have all-wheel drive capability and may come with a dual motor configuration. It could offer a driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. Tata Harrier EV price is expected to range between INR 25 lakh and INR 30 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier EV launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Tataev. Toyota Fortuner and Legender Neo Drive Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Toyota Fortuner Hybrid Variants Launched in India.

