Xiaomi will launch its new electric vehicle (EV), the YU7, on June 26, 2025. The upcoming Xiaomi YU7 model may be available in three colours, which will likely be Emerald Green, Titanium Silver, and Lava Orange. Xiaomi is expected to include a HyperVision Panoramic Display in the YU7 to offer an advanced driving experience. A 6.68-inch touch control screen may also be part of the vehicle. The Xiaomi YU7 could be powered by the Xiaomi HyperEngine V6s Plus and may also feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for its cockpit for quick boot-up and over-the-air updates in around 15 minutes. As per reports, the EV may drive in three powertrain options, which is said to include YU7 RWD, YU7 Pro AWD, and YU7 Max AWD. Robotaxi Launched: Elon Musk’s Tesla Launches Driverless Car Service in Austin for USD 4.20, Invited Users Share First Ride Experience (Watch Videos).

Xiaomi YU7 Will Launch on June 26

#XiaomiYU7 is about to make its official debut. An advanced smart wearable will also join the grand reveal. Mark your calendars on June 26th at 19:00 (GMT+8), and let’s witness #NewBeginnings at the 「Human x Car x Home」 Launch Event. pic.twitter.com/WM7pdNaBuz — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) June 23, 2025

