Shares of Adani Power Ltd (NSE: ADANIPOWER) saw a 2.47 per cent gain on February 1, 2025, as the stock rose to INR 525.90 during the special trading session on Union Budget 2025 Day. The stock opened at INR 513.20, matching its previous close. Investor optimism surrounding the Union Budget, scheduled for presentation by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 AM, contributed to the positive momentum in Adani Power shares. The 12.70-point rise comes amid expectations of budgetary measures related to the energy sector, which could benefit companies like Adani Power. Tata Motors Share Price Today, February 1: Tata Motors Share Price Rises 0.08% on Budget 2025 Day Amid Recovery.

Adani Power Share Price Today, February 1:

Adani Power Share Price Today, February 1 on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

