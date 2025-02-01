Tata Motors Ltd (NSE: TATAMOTORS) opened at INR 719.50 on February 1, showing a slight rise of 0.08 per cent amid a partial recovery from recent earnings concerns. The stock was trading at INR 716.70, up by INR 0.60 during the special trading session on Union Budget 2025 Day. Earlier this week, Tata Motors faced a setback after its Q3 earnings report, which showed disappointing results from its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) segment. Despite this, the stock saw a brief recovery, rising over 1 per cent to INR 707.40 on Friday, and its market capitalization increased to INR 2.59 lakh crore. Suzlon Share Price Today, February 1: Suzlon Share Price Jumps 4.44% on Budget 2025 Day, Opens at INR 60.50.

Tata Motors Share Price Today, February 1 on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

