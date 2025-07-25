Bajaj Finance share price (NSE: BajFinance) fell 5.04% to INR 910.65 in early trade on July 25 after the company announced its Q1 FY26 results. Despite posting a 20% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to INR 4,765 crore, the market reacted to a rise in provisions and bad loans. Net interest income grew 22% to INR 10,227 crore, while new loans booked rose 23% to 1.35 crore. Assets under management (AUM) stood at INR 4.41 lakh crore as of June 30, 2025, marking a 25% increase. However, loan losses and provisions rose 26% to INR 2,120 crore. Gross NPA rose to 1.03%, and net NPA to 0.50%, indicating asset quality pressures. Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

Bajaj Finance Share Price

