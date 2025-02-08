Boeing reportedly told its employees that NASA might cancel the mass rocket program, i.e., Space Launch System (SLS) contracts, so it would have to resort to layoffs. The Boeing layoffs may affect 400 employees from the Space Launch System amid the revision to NASA's Artemis program and cost expectations. The US-based global aerospace company said the employees would be given a 60-day notice of involuntary layoffs. Addressing the job cuts, a Boeing spokesperson said via email that the company was working with customers and finding opportunities to redeploy employees and minimise the job losses. Infosys Layoffs: Indian Tech Giant Lays Off 700 Campus Recruits Following Multiple Failed Attempts at Clearing Internal Assessment, Say Reports.

Layoffs: Boeing To Cut 400 Positions Amid End of NASA SLS Program

NEWS: Boeing has informed its employees that NASA may cancel SLS contracts. "Boeing's contracts for the rocket could end in March and that the company was preparing for layoffs in case the contracts with the space agency were not renewed."https://t.co/j60cpWWjZJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) February 7, 2025

