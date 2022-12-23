Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases, China has said that 37 million people caught COVID-19 on a single day this week, thereby going past the previous daily record. In January this year, China had recorded 4 million COVID-19 cases in a single day. Reports also said that as many as 248 million people, or nearly 18 percent of the population, likely contracted the virus in the first 20 days of December. COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

37 Million People Caught COVID

BREAKING: China says 37 million people caught Covid on a single day this week, dwarfing the previous daily record of 4 million set in January 2022 https://t.co/2BGEVqXqTD pic.twitter.com/JxJ1thE7fN — Bloomberg (@business) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)