Billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday sold off nearly $4 billion of Tesla shares after the Twitter deal. According to reports, Tesla boss sold $3.95 billion in shares of the electric car company. Tesla Rival General Motors Temporarily Suspends Advertisements on Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover.

BREAKING: Elon Musk sells at least $3.95 billion of Tesla shares just days after his buyout of Twitter https://t.co/2rOFP8AshCpic.twitter.com/gLJGybmOH9 — Bloomberg (@business) November 9, 2022

