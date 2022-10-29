General Motors on Friday said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter after Elon Musk completed his takeover of the social media company. The nation's largest automaker said that it is making the change while it evaluates "Twitter's new direction." It said it will still utilise the platform to interact with customers but will not pay for advertising. Elon Musk to Become Twitter CEO and Reverse Lifetime Bans On Blocked Accounts

Tesla competitor General Motors temporarily suspends advertisements on Twitter following Elon Musk takeover, US media reported pic.twitter.com/CRtUMYLg2E — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

