Giorgia Meloni is all set to become the first female Prime Minister of Italy. Girgia Meloni's party Brothers of Italy came top in Sunday's elections. President Sergio Mattarella has asked her to form the government during a meeting at Quirinale Palace. Earlier, the exit polls over the general elections 2022 held in Italy on Sunday said that Giorgina Meloni's right-wing coalition will claim about 43% of the votes. She will form the most right-wing government since World War II. Italy's first female Prime Minister and her cabinet will be sworn in Tomorrow That is Saturday, October 22. Also Read | Who Is Giorgia Meloni? Know Everything About Brothers of Italy Leader Who Could Become Italy's First Female Prime Minister.

Giorgia Meloni Set To Become Italy’s First Female PM

BREAKING: Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister, heading its most right-wing government since World War II after the president asked her to form the government https://t.co/SySuERkWpq pic.twitter.com/VUP93gzJJp — Bloomberg (@business) October 21, 2022

