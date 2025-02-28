Shares of Coal India Ltd (NSE: COALINDIA) surged nearly 3 per cent on February 28, as the company’s subsidiary, Northern Coalfields (NCL), announced a new levy on coal dispatches. The stock opened at INR 366.80, up from its previous close of INR 363.85, and later rose to INR 374.30, a gain of 2.89 per cent. The increase follows NCL's introduction of an INR 300 per tonne "Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge," which will be applied to coal dispatches starting May 1, 2025. The charge is expected to raise around INR 3,877.50 crore, providing a financial boost to Coal India. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 28, 2025: LIC, Transrail Lighting, Coal India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Coal India Share Price Today, February 28:

Coal India Share Price Rises Nearly 3% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)